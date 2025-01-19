Mick Foley Hints At Entering WWE Royal Rumble
Mick Foley has been on a mission to get himself into better shape, and he provided an update on his weight loss and surgeries recently.
But that update came with a caveat — could the Hardcore Icon enter this year's WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis?
In the video over on his official YouTube channel, Foley says that in March of last year, he weighed 360 pounds. He set out with the goal of losing 80 pounds so that he could wrestle a death match in June 2025 for his 60th birthday. That match isn't going to happen, as Foley recognized he couldn't physically do what he used to do. He didn't want to jeopardize his hip and knee replacements.
However, during the update, Foley announces he has now met his weight loss goal while standing on the scale in the video.
Foley revealed during a live weigh-in that he now weighs 279.9 pounds.
“I did it the old-fashioned way," Foley explained. "It was really a three-step process: healthier eating, working out, and, I’ll admit, I cheated a bit."
Foley said that swimming and DDP Yoga were key parts of his fitness routine. Then, he went on to explain another strategy that he used.
"A doctor suggested Wegovy after seeing me at over 370 pounds. I know some people call it cheating, but I just felt like it leveled the playing field. I'd lost all my strength, my metabolism was at an all-time low, and I was gaining weight every day. I got up over 370 pounds. I couldn’t walk up a slight incline when I was getting off my plane without having to sit down for five or 10 minutes. I thought, 'I'm a heart attack waiting to happen,'" Foley said.
Mick Foley To Enter This Year's Royal Rumble?
Foley hasn't wrestled officially since his appearance in the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble. However, he did make an appearance (as Dudle Love) on January 4th for Ohio Valley Wrestling at their Nightmare Rumble. He was then asked about the possibility of entering this year's Royal Rumble.
"I wouldn't say I'm not entering the (2025) Royal Rumble...But I'm not entering the Royal Rumble. That's a pretty big leap from what I've been saying. I was in the Nightmare Rumble. I did okay. I had fun"- Mick Foley
However, maybe not so fast.
Moments later in the video, Foley pretended to take a call from someone that was implied to be Triple H (his theme music even played during the background).
"Hey Hunter. You saw me in the Nightmare Rumble? I have lost some weight, yeah. I have been working out. Royal Rumble?! Turn the camera off. Let me call you right back. Thanks, Triple H" Foley remarked.
