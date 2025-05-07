Judge Accepts Janel Grant's Updated Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE
Janel Grant's updated version of her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE has been accepted by a federal judge in Connecticut, who has also ruled to hold off on discovery in the case.
Judge Sarah F. Russell's ruling regarding discovery approves the defendant's motion on the issue, but Judge Russell has also allowed Grant to request specific "motion related" discovery pertaining to the issue of arbitration.
Grant's amended lawsuit includes new details of McMahon's alleged treatment of her during her time as a WWE employee between 2019-2022. McMahon's team had attempted to block Grant's motion, filing an opposition that argued the request was being made in bad faith.
In her ruling, Judge Russell said, “It is certainly clear that some of Grant’s proposed amendments include facts she knew or should have known when she filed the Complaint. But her newly pleaded facts do not deprive Defendants of their ability to timely assert that her claims are subject to arbitration. I accordingly decline to find her amendments are in bad faith.”
In response to the ruling, Grant's representatives released the following statement.
“We’re grateful that Judge Sarah Russell let the facts prevail today and granted our motion to amend Janel Grant’s complaint against Vince McMahon and WWE. The amended complaint is essential to understanding the extent of McMahon’s abuse and trafficking of Ms. Grant and the degree to which WWE failed her. We look forward to moving forward with Ms. Grant’s amended complaint and taking another step toward bringing the truth to light and ensuring Ms. Grant’s allegations against McMahon and WWE are taken seriously."- Janel Grant's representatives
McMahon, Laurinaitis and WWE had moved to push the case into arbitration, citing that the arbitration clause was part of Grant's nondisclosure agreement that she signed with McMahon in 2022. According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, it is expected that the defendants will resubmit their case for arbitration by June 13. Grant could then ask for discovery related to those motions for up to 10 days afterwards.
Grant's amended complaint can be read here.
The original complaint against McMahon, Laurinaitis and WWE was filed by Grant in January, 2024. The revised case expands upon the WWE's settlement with the SEC over allegations of abuse, naming alleged enablers, and mentions the efforts allegedly made to obtain medical records from a physician Grant says was paid by McMahon.
Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness is believed to be the physician in question and has this week filed a defamation lawsuit against Grant's attorney Ann Callis and her Holland Law firm.
