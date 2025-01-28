Kai Cenat To Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble, Says He's Ready To Become A WWE Superstar
Kai Cenat, one of the biggest streamers in the world, will be at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night. The appearance was announced during this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
After the announcement, Cenat was interviewed by Cathy Kelly and not only did he pick John Cena to win this year's men's Royal Rumble, but he also said he was ready to become a WWE Superstar himself.
"I'm not gonna lie, I made a really good friend. It's my boy, John Cena," Cenat said when asked about who he thought would win the men's Royal Rumble. "He's a dear friend to me, so I'd love to see him go out there and do everything he has to do."
In the same interview, Cenat said that he's ready to get into a WWE ring and mix it up like fellow streamer, Logan Paul.
"Hey, I hope so. I'm ready," Cenat said when asked about transitioning into a WWE Superstar someday. "Just know, I'm ready. I'll be there (at the Royal Rumble) and we're gonna see what's going to happen. I'm not gonna lie. I hope so."
On Raw, Logan Paul officially declared for the Royal Rumble match in a segment to start the show that also included Seth Rollins and Gunther. As for the women's Royal Rumble, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, and others officially declared for the match.
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE airs live from inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday February 1. In addition to both the men's and women's Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens on the show in a Ladder Match. Plus, Motor City Machine Guns will challenge DIY in a Two out of Three Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
