WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]

WWE2K acknowledges Roman Reigns by having the Tribal Chief grace the cover of WWE2K25.

Rick Ucchino

Roman Reigns WWE2K25 Cover Star
Roman Reigns WWE2K25 Cover Star / WWE.com

For the second time in his career, and the first time since 2019, Roman Reigns is the cover star for the WWE video game.

Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on Monday night Raw and he unveiled the official cover for WWE2K25, which featured the newly crowned Undisputed Tribal Chief.

This year's image features a clean look with Roman Reigns down on one knee in the ring, ready to strike his patented Superman punch. The Wiseman himself is tucked in the bottom corner, acknowledging his Tribal Chief. All the while a profile of Reigns is overlooking his soon-to-be handywork.

Official WWE2K25 Cover Photo - Roman Reigns
Official WWE2K25 Cover Photo / WWE2K25

The honor for Reigns caps off an incredible four year run as the Tribal Chief, in which he held the WWE Championship for an astonishing 734 days and saw him wrestle in his record breaking 9th WrestleMania main event.

Roman Reigns is aiming for his 10th main event at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this coming April. The OTC has his sights set on winning the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday and then WWE2K24 cover boy Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

After Heyman finished his in-ring segment on Raw, WWE took to social media to unveil a special 'Bloodline Edition' cover of WWE2K25 that features every member of the Bloodline, from Jey Uso to Tama Tonga, mixed into a massive family tree.

Bloodline
WWE2K25 Bloodline Edition / WWE2K25

Additional details about WWE2K25 itself are still unknown, but more information about the game is expected to be released in the days and weeks ahead.

Earlier in the day on Monday, WWE2K unveiled a special 'Deadman Edition' of the game that features WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the cover. Which you can see by checking out the link above.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

