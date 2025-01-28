JD McDonagh Reveals His Injuries After Being Hospitalized From Scary Spot On WWE Raw
JD McDonagh is going to be out of action for the next couple of months after he took a scary bump during the World Tag Team Title Match against the War Raiders Monday night on Raw.
McDonagh hit a picture perfect springboard moonsault off the middle rope and landed on top of Ivar out on the floor. After he landed, however, JD's momentum shot him backward and he crashed neck-first into the commentary desk.
Doctors did attend to him during the commercial break a few moments later, but McDonagh was able to finish out the match.
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported after the show that JD McDonagh was taken to the hospital after the match was over. Despite the initial concern surrounding the neck, the bigger concern for the Judgment Day member ended up being his ribs.
McDonagh himself provided an update on his X account early Tuesday morning and seemed to be in good spirits. He confirmed that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during his match with the War Raiders, but expressed gratitude that his injuries did not end up being even more severe.
The Takedown on SI wishes JD McDonagh a successful and speedy recovery.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Results [1/27/25]: Sami Zayn Loses Main Event; Helluva Kicks Cody Rhodes
WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]
Jordynne Grace Reportedly Signs With WWE
WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats & More A&E Programming To Debut in February