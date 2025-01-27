WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats & More A&E Programming To Debut in February
WWE and A&E are expanding their broadcast partnership with a brand-new slate of programming in 2025, starting with the premiere of an all-new competition series next month.
WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats will debut on Sunday, February 16 at 8 pm ET. It's an action-packed, competitive series that redefines what it takes to make it in professional wrestling, according to a release from WWE.
In each episode, 16 WWE hopefuls will push their limits to earn the series' grand prize, a coveted developmental deal with NXT.
Legends & Future Greats will give viewers an inside look at the grueling training process in WWE, including in-ring matches and behind-the-scenes footage. The participants will be coached by a slew of WWE legends and Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also be appearing on the show to help guide the performers throughout the competition.
In addition to the debut of WWE LFG, February 16 will mark the debut of WWE’s Greatest Moments and the return of WWE Rivals.
The latest premiere episode of WWE Rivals will air immediately following WWE LFG, starting at 9:30 pm ET. Actor, comedian, and WWE Superfan Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will lead an unfiltered round table discussion with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Nash, Kevin Owens, and John Bradshaw Layfield.
This season upcoming season will focus on the epic rivalries of Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, "Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T, Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall, "Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Undertaker, The Rock vs. Mick Foley, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.
Rounding out the night of February 16 at 10:30 pm ET/PT, a new series called WWE’s Greatest Moments will debut. Hosted by legendary play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, the show will offer fans a chance to count down to some of the most iconic events across every era of WWE.
