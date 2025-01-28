WWE Raw on Netflix Results [1/27/25]: Sami Zayn Loses Main Event; Helluva Kicks Cody Rhodes
It was the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
The stars were out in full force to watch a number of Superstars make the bold claim that they would win the Royal Rumble this Saturday and then go on to main event WrestleMania 41. Everyone from CM Punk to Drew McIntyre to Roman Reigns to Bayley have all staked their claim on headlining the big show in Las Vegas this April.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has the same goal in mind, but first, he has to get past Kevin Owens this Saturday. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn was looking to snap a 0-10 streak against Drew McIntyre during Raw's main event. By the end of the night, all four men came to blows. The fight ended when Zayn misfired on a Helluva Kick and struck the WWE Champion.
Here's everything you might have missed on Monday night's Raw in Atlanta:
Full Monday Night Raw Match and Segment Results:
Seth 'Freakin' Rollins kick-started the show with a passionate promo. He said the year did not start off great for him and he had to do a series of mental resets after losing to CM Punk at the Raw on Netflix premiere. The Visionary said he's ready to get back on the right track and promised to eliminate everyone from the Royal Rumble on Saturday, especially Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He then asked the Atlanta crowd which champion he should face at WrestleMania, but before he could finish his thought, Gunther's music hit.
Gunther asked Rollins where he's been the last few months, while he's been out defending the World Heavyweight Championship against the likes of Damian Priest and Jey Uso. He acknowledged how good Seth has been for a long time, but it's now 2025 and Rollins is not the best wrestler in the company anymore. The Ring General claims that title belongs to him and the World Championship around his waist proves it. He told Rollins to go win the Royal Rumble, and when he does, to please challenge him at WrestleMania 41. Gunther promised to prove that the only name synonymous with the World Heavyweight Championship is his own.
Logan Paul interrupted both men to a chorus of boos from the Atlanta crowd. He said it's the Netflix era in WWE and the company is in need of a new face. The crowd let him have it throughout his entire promo, making it difficult at times to hear what he was saying. The Maverick declared himself for the Royal Rumble and teased a match-up with Gunther in Las Vegas. The Ring General said he changed his mind. He wants Paul to win Saturday so he can slap the smirk off Logan's face at WrestleMania.
Cathy Kelly interviewed CM Punk backstage. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' was asked about Logan Paul's prospects of winning the Royal Rumble. Punk says Paul has as good a chance as anyone not named CM Punk on Saturday. They are then interrupted by Sami Zayn, who couldn't help but recall what Punk said last week. That Sami isn't on his level. Zayn laughed and said he had to agree. After all, one of them has wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania, and the other has not. Sami promised to see Punk at the Royal Rumble.
Zayn ran into Karrion Kross after walking away from Punk. Kross said there is a world of opportunity at Sami's feet. He encouraged him to take Kevin Owens up on his offer from last week. He said if he has Owen's back against Cody Rhodes in Indianapolis, then he could face his best friend in the main event in Las Vegas for the WWE Championship. Kross pleaded with Sami to think with his head for once and not with his heart. A flustered Sami Zayn then awkwardly bumped into Cody Rhodes, who knew something was up.
The War Raiders defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to retain the World Tag Team Championships. This was a very competitive match and arguably the best for McDonagh since coming to the main roster. He did have a scary spot in this bout where he cracked the back of his head on the commentary desk off a moonsault, but he was able to finish the match. The Raiders nearly lost the titles due to an assist from Carlito, but they rebounded with a War Machine on Dom to pick up the win.
New Day ran into Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser who are teaching Penta a lesson, but even they want nothing to do with Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods after what they did to Big E. Cathy Kelley interviews Woods ahead of his match with Rey Mysterio, and Xavier promised to score a big win with his entire family watching from the front row seats he bought them.
Pre-match we saw that Xavier Woods' family no-showed for his match. Michael Cole also announced that Zelina Vega has been moved to SmackDown as part of the WWE transfer window and she will no longer be in the LWO. The transfer window will also officially close Royal Rumble weekend.
Rey Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods. Xavier's family showed up mid-match and were wearing 'New Day Sucks' t-shirts. A furious Woods marches back into the ring where he's immediately hit by a 6-1-9 and a splash to his lower back. Mysterio rolls him over for the 3-count and then celebrated with Xavier Woods' parents and sister.
Seth Rollins approached Sami Zayn in the locker room. Sami again apologized to Rollins for accidentally kicking him in the face last week on Raw. Rollins realized it was an accident this time, but his continued association with Roman Reigns is going to make him question some things if it happens again.
'Main Event' Jey Uso made his trademark entrance through the crowd, alongside rapper Quavo, and had thousands YEET-ing in unison. Jey grabbed a mic and said he needed the great reaction after his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He thanked the fans and reflected on his loss. He said the Ring General was the better man in San Antonio, but he knew that he could beat him if he earned another opportunity. He promised to win the Royal Rumble Saturday and main event WrestleMania 41 where he'll win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria who declared for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Women's Intercontinental Champion was then interrupted by American Made. Chad Gable told Lyra not to get used to carrying around that IC Title because Ivy Nile is going to win it for the team. Valkyria told them both to take a good look at the belt because it's the closest that either one of them will get to winning the Intercontinental Championship.
American Made then ran into Alpha Academy, who were making a TikTok video. Gable told them they should be embarrassed with what they've done with their careers. Ivy Nile then got into the face of Maxxine Dupri and said she especially, should be embarrassed.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi. Bianca had Liv Morgan beat after a K.O.D. but Dominik Mysterio ran down to the ring to distract the referee. Bianca then took out Dom with a springboard crossbody after Naomi had tagged herself into the match. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault on Liv, but Raquel dragged her out of the ring and gave her a Tejada Bomb onto the ring apron. Liv rolled on top of Naomi to get the three count and upset with Women's Tag Team Champions.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage. The Nightmare said it doesn't matter who wins the Women's Royal Rumble. If the winner chooses to face her at WrestleMania, Mami will finish on top. Bayley snuck into the frame with a ding dong and said it may just be The Role Model who wins the Rumble for the second year in a row. Rhea gave a smile and wished her good luck. Bayley then turned around and saw her old Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY. The former WWE Women's Champion told Bayley she'd see her Saturday.
A video package for Penta was aired after a commercial break. He said it's the Penta Era now in WWE and he declared himself for the Royal Rumble. He has plans to outlast 29 other men and head to Las Vegas for his long-awaited WrestleMania moment.
Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on Raw and unveiled Roman Reigns as the WWE2K25 cover boy. He said now that Reigns has won back his Ula Fala, he will be winning back the WWE Championship. His journey starts this Saturday when he wins the Royal Rumble.
MORE: WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]
Drew McIntyre interrupted Paul Heyman, but wasn't there to be confrontational. Instead, he was searching for a thank you. Much to his own dismay, McIntyre proclaimed himself to be the daddy of the Bloodline. The Scottish Warrior said if it wasn't for him eliminating Roman Reigns from the 2020 Royal Rumble and then beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, then Roman and Heyman never would have found each other. McIntyre told Heyman to let his boy, meaning CM Punk and not Roman Reigns, know that he's coming for him Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn. This was a physical bout that saw Zayn get busted open pretty early on. The Scottish Warrior was literally on the ropes in this one, but ducked a Helluva kick and rolled Sami Zayn up for the three count. McIntyre put his feet on the ropes to help secure the pinfall.
McIntyre attacked Zayn after the match was over, but Cody Rhodes ran to the ring to attempt the save. He took down Drew with a Cody Cutter, but then Kevin Owens took down the Champion from behind. An all-out brawl ensued that ended when Sami Zayn attempted a Helluva Kick on Drew McIntyre, but hit Cody by accident. Kevin Owens smiled at what Sami had done and gave him an 'atta boy' slap on the chest to close the show.
