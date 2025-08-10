AEW Collision Results [8/9/25]: Hangman Stands Tall In Virginia Homecoming, Fletcher Defends TNT Title
Collision landed in Roanoke on Saturday night with a jam-packed two hours of action.
The show kicked off with the first TNT title defense for the "Protostar" Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher wrestled The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii in a very stiff clash that emphasized their shared roots in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Fletcher pulled out the win with a Sheer Drop Brainbuster, clinching his first successful title defense and proving he can do without the help of the Don Callis Family.
Next was a quick win for Megan Bayne over a local enhancement talent with Penelope Ford in her corner. Backstage, the Gates of Agony were wreaking havoc before Ricochet's match versus the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson on Collision.
Ricochet and Robinson collided in a 12-minute match that ended in a win for Ricochet after an interference from Big Bill. Next, FTR and Stokely had a warm-up trios match with enhancement talent before Stokely's rare match with Adam Copeland on Dynamite.
Hechicero defeated AR Fox in an impromptu match to gain some momentum before competing next week for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Two of his next opponents, Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, were both on commentary throughout the match.
The Triangle of Madness managed to get the better of the team of Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue, scoring another victory in their ongoing war with the babyface team.
After Rush ran out the clock last week, Max Caster once again issued the challenge of "Who can survive The Best Wrestler Alive?". This time, he wasn't so lucky, losing to AEW World Trios Champion Katsuyori Shibata.
Last but certainly not least was the main event with AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page teaming up with JetSpeed to take on La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico.
The crowd was rabid from start to finish, largely due to Hangman's participation as a native Virginian. The match contained several highlight-reel worthy moments, including some particularly stiff exchanges between Hangman and Rush.
Nevertheless, the cowboy ended the night standing tall, securing the win for his team with a Buckshot Lariat on Dralistico.
More on Forbidden Door
After the TNT title match, Kyle Fletcher remarked that he had put Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes, and now, Tomohiro Ishii, on the shelf, and at Forbidden Door, he'll be laying down a challenge to NJPW to send their best to challenge him for the TNT title in London.
In a backstage segment, Don Callis reiterated Fletcher's words about NJPW sending their best to wrestle the Don Callis Family at Forbidden Door.
Immediately afterwards, it was announced that next week on Collision, there will be a four-way match between some of AEW's best technicians to determine a challenger for Zack Sabre Jr's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door London. The match will include Hechicero, Nigel McGuinness, Daniel Garcia, and ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty.
Coming Soon
Some video packages were a part of Saturday's Collision to hype the returns of some AEW wrestlers who have either been off TV altogether or have been sporadically used since coming back.
The first of which was about Darby Allin who returned at All In Texas but still hasn't formally stated his intentions since coming back. The video recounted Allin's history with Jon Moxley and the circumstances of him being originally put on the shelf.
Also teased was the return of Harley Cameron. In a video filmed in a hotel room, Cameron was seen rewatching the video of her nose injury again, looking deranged with her face wrapped in bandages. She went under the bed and came back up with a mask on, similar to the one she wore at All In Texas when she appeared during the women's Casino Gauntlet. Cameron promises her enemies will "feel the wrath".
