Karrion Kross Announces First Post-WWE In-Ring Appearance
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are riding their wave of momentum right back into the greater pro wrestling scene after this major announcement.
Kross took to X Tuesday afternoon to announce the couples' first in-ring appearance since the expiration of their WWE contracts. Kross and Bordeaux were part of a sizable group of free agents that returned to the company in 2022 after being released during the COVID era.
In what may come as a surprise to some, it's not TNA, NJPW, ROH, or AEW that will acquire their services first.
A New Jersey-based promotion called WrestlePro announced Tuesday afternoon that "Killer" Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are returning to the promotion September 21. Tickets for the show along with a meet and greet become available tonight at 7:00 pm Eastern.
An opponent for Kross has not been announced. This appearance would be Kross's first match since losing to Sami Zayn at Night 1 of SummerSlam inside Metlife Stadium. The loss was the second of two WWE PLE losses to Zayn this year.
Despite expressing a desire to return to the negotiating table, Kross and Bordeaux are moving forward with the rest of their pro wrestling careers in a big way. Their exit from WWE has been one of the more controversial exits from the promotion in recent history.
Since their departure from WWE, Kross sat down with Ariel Helwani for a very revealing podcast regarding his contract saga with the company. The interview with Helwani was preceded by an hour-long documentary uploaded by Kross to his YouTube channel. The documentary revealed a lot of his thoughts and feelings toward his exit.
Karrion Kross post-WWE
With his WWE career behind him, he seems laser focused on everything that lies ahead of him. Kross uploaded a new theme song on X and YouTube Sunday evening. The couple also confirmed through multiple posts on X where they'll be throughout the rest of the year and when they'll be there.
WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page wrote a heartfelt post on X applauding Kross and relating Kross's situation to one of his own decades ago. Page compared the former NXT Champion's departure from WWE to Drew McIntyre's release from WWE in 2014.
McIntyre went on to revitalize himself as Drew Galloway and even defeated Matt Hardy to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre then signed to NXT, became NXT Champion, and was called up to the main roster in April 2018.
Since then, McIntyre has won a Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank contract, and three WWE World Championship victories.
Whether a decorated championship future is in the distant future for Kross is unclear. Some fans still believe this entire saga to be a work. What we are certain of is Kross and Bordeaux maintaining a presence in the pro wrestling business that fans simply cannot take their eyes off of.
