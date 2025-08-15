Karrion Kross Reveals New Post-WWE Appearances
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set for more appearances after leaving WWE.
Kross and Scarlett had their contracts expire with the company on August 10, which was a surprising development for many professional wrestling fans given the buzz surrounding Kross in recent months.
However, Kross revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that WWE offered him a new deal but later rescinded the offer after he questioned the methods to determine the contract valuation for him.
But while fans may not be seeing Kross and Scarlett on WWE television any time soon, they can find them at various upcoming conventions.
Kross took to X to reveal several new appearances for the duo, noting that “this is just the beginning for them” and to “stay tuned and standby.”
Here is the updated appearance schedule for Kross and Scarlett:
- August 22 - Mad Monster Expo in Concord, NC
- September 5-7 - Creep I.E. Aftermath in Ontario, CA
- September 12-14 - Silver Scream Con in Worcester, MA
- October 3-4 - Scaradise in Tampa, FL
- October 10-12 - New York Comic Con in New York City, NY
- November 15 - The Big Event EXS in Brentwood, NY
Is Karrion Kross Leaving WWE Legit?
There has been lots of speculation as to whether Kross and Scarlett’s WWE exits are legitimate. One of the reasons it has ramped up is due to the lack of any announced wrestling appearances thus far.
In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s mentioned that the duo are charging steep prices to appear at independent wrestling shows, with one promoter going as far as to question whether they were still with WWE.
It’s understandable why wrestling fans would second-guess a huge WWE story after Seth Rollins pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century’ at SummerSlam earlier this month.
There have been conflicting reports on the “injury” that Rollins had suffered in his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July, with some claiming that it was a real injury and others arguing to the contrary.
Of course, Rollins - who had been seen on crutches in online videos in the build to SummerSlam - revealed that it was all part of his plan after he threw down said crutches and cashed in on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship on SummerSlam Saturday.
Perhaps the situation with Kross and Scarlett is different, with Kross stating to Helwani that he was answering as himself and not as a character.
Kross was released by WWE back in November 2021 but re-signed in August 2022.
