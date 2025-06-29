Latest Update On WWE Raw Superstar Otis Amid Injury Rumors
It's been nearly two months since Otis has competed on Monday Night Raw, and we now have a better understanding for why he's been gone so long.
The former Money in the Bank winner faced off against Rusev back on May 5, coming up short against the Bulgarian Brute in his return match to WWE. Rusev would not let up on his assault after the bell rang. He took out Tozawa with a powerbomb right on top of this Alpha Academy teammate, and then threw Otis shoulder first into two ring posts before finally leaving the ring.
Otis was helped to the back after the attack and he has not been seen on television since. Insider X account WrestleVotes recently reported that the big man was currently off the internal roster due to injury and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now found out a little more information.
"Fightful spoke with sources close to Otis who claimed that he was under going elbow surgery in the form of arthroscopic to see what was ailing him," Ross Sapp said in his report. "As things stand, he wasn’t expected to miss too much time, but as is the case with injuries, that can change very quickly."
Otis joins a growing list of WWE Superstars who find themselves on injured reserve including Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, Zoey Stark and Liv Morgan.
Morgan has undergone successful surgery to fix the damage she sustained when she dislocated her shoulder a couple of weeks back on Raw. She's expected to miss the next few months of action. Zoey Stark recently had surgery to repair her torn ACL and is expected to miss the rest of 2025 bare minimum. Chad Gable reportedly needs corrective surgery as well, and Kevin Owens (at last word) is still waiting to get a procedure done on his neck. There is no timetable for his return.
Both Bianca Belair and Dominik Mysterio are expected to be back in a WWE within the next few weeks. Ahead of SummerSlam at the earliest for the E-S-T.
