WWE Launches Nostalgic Gift Idea For Christmas

WWE may constantly wish to be on the cutting edge of technology and forward-thinking when it comes to how its product is presented, but the company is keeping it old school with one of its Christmas gift offerings this year.

Ahead of next year's Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE will undertake an 11-date European tour entitled 'Road to Royal Rumble' tour. And with the European adventure taking place just after Christmas, the company is leaning into nostalgia for fans who have booked tickets for the shows.

‘Tis the season to give the gift of WWE as we come to YOU on the Road to #RoyalRumble this January! ✨ @AlexaBliss_WWE



TICKETS: https://t.co/OSrJiHP01I pic.twitter.com/jtaTu12bPc — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) December 17, 2025

WWE going back to the good old days for Christmas

With live events now paperless, it may feel as though gifting someone a QR code for Christmas is falling a bit flat. The end result may be the same, but there is romance in holding a physical ticket in your hands that a phone screen just cannot replicate.

Granted, going paperless may be the sustainable way forward, but plenty of us still yearn for ticket stubs to keep as souvenirs, to serve as reminders of shows attended and moments shared and cherished.

This is what WWE is leaning into for the festive season around their upcoming European tour, by making tickets for the 11 shows downloadable.

Per an official press release, "WWE is bringing edge-of-your-seat action to Europe for the Road to Royal Rumble Tour this January. There will be stops in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Northern Ireland and Belgium!

Kick off the New Year with WWE as the Road to Royal Rumble heads to Europe! Get your tickets now using presale code: ALLWWE



🎟️: https://t.co/ui3HHnRxuK pic.twitter.com/4Oj1UlOkmT — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2025

"Planning to surprise someone with tickets for Christmas? Want something physical you can wrap up and gift? We’ve got you covered! After purchasing tickets at WWE.com/Events, simply download one of the festive WWE gift tokens below and present it to your loved one on Christmas morning to show that an epic WWE experience is on the way.

"This Christmas, don’t just give any gift. Give the thrill, the spectacle and the excitement of experiencing WWE LIVE!

Download Printable WWE Gift Tickets Here

WWE's European Tour comes before first ever Royal Rumble outside of North America

The 'Road to Royal Rumble' tour will take in cities such as Berlin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Gdansk, Leipzig and Belfast, with the January 12 episode of Raw emanating from Dusseldorf in Germany, while the January 16 SmackDown comes live from London.

The Rumble itself takes place on January 31 and will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the event's first-ever venture outside of North America. The January 30 episode of SmackDown will also be broadcast live from Riyadh the night before.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Reportedly Making Changes To Raw And SmackDown Announce Teams

Kane Comments On Mick Foley Walking Away From WWE Over Politics

Major Update On Seth Rollins' Shoulder Injury And WWE Return Timeline

Latest On WWE's Interest In Danhausen As AEW Contract Nears Expiration