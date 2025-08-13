Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
Karrion Kross has wasted no time telling the world how he's felt about his contract saga with WWE and discussing the details of it.
Just 11 days removed from his last match, he's revealing exactly why he isn't signed to a new contract with WWE.
Kross uploaded a documentary to his YouTube channel August 10 titled "My WWE Contract Ends Today" which officially signaled the end of his time with WWE. His wife and on-screen manager Scarlett Bordeaux also had her contract expire August 10.
Kross's last match was in a loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam August 2. It was his second loss to Sami Zayn on a WWE PLE. The former NXT Champion also lost to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions.
And today, in a tell-all interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross revealed when he received a contract offer from WWE and what information they weren't willing to give to Kross in order to help him make a decision.
"The truth of the matter is... my contract was up last week. I never actually received a contract, like an offer, until last week. I got the offer, I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer... When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were rescinding it."- Kross on The Ariel Helwani Show
The wall in between Kross and WWE was the promotion being unwilling to explain why they came up with the offer they did. Kross wasn't willing to give up on the promotion just yet and waited a day to see if they would be more open to a conversation with the future free agent.
"The next day we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don't. I said I can't make an informed decision without the information and I'd like to keep the dialogue open. They rescinded the offer. That's actually where we're at."- Kross told Helwani
Kross and Bordeaux have already posted farewells on social media along with contact information for future bookings.
Is This A Work?
Since the expiration of Kross and Bordeaux's WWE contracts, rumors and opinions have been swirling all over the internet regarding whether or not the marital duo are actually released from the company. Fans are open to the possibility of anything after the free agency saga of R-Truth this past summer.
Seth Rollins also completed the "Ruse of the Century" when he legitimately and elaborately faked a serious knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.
The WWE Unreal show has viewers feeling closer to the action than ever before, and fans feel like they need to question everything now.
Ariel Helwani has done hundreds of interviews with pro wrestlers and mixed martial artists for more than a decade. There's one question he's never asked anyone before during an interview, until today. Helwani asked Kross directly whether or not the wrestling world was being worked by a character for a story.
"No. I'm not answering questions today as a character. This is legit."- Karrion Kross
The Door Is Not Closed Yet
Despite the rescinded offer and the expired contracts, Kross spoke on behalf of himself and his wife when he said they both still would like to be a part of the WWE family.
"The goal has always been to be with WWE. My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I'm at the table for conversations. I did not step out of the conversation...we still want to be there, we still want to work it out."- Karrion Kross
The ball seems to be in WWE's court, but there doesn't seem to be an interest from WWE's side to play the negotiation game with Kross and Bordeaux. Until that happens, fans will keep their eyes on all social media handles belonging to the pair for more updates on their story.
