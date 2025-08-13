Samoa Joe Says He Suffered An Injury Filming Season Two Of Twisted Metal
Twisted Metal is back for a second season on Peacock and Samoa Joe has reprised his role of everyone's favorite psychotic killer clown Sweet Tooth.
As one can imagine, the live adaptation of the popular video game franchise is a physically demanding production. While that could have been a challenge for some members of the cast, being on set was just another day at the office for the Samoan Submission Machine - albeit a much different office.
During a recent conversation with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former AEW World Champion said that he actually ended up working hurt through much of principle photography and he had to tap into his experience as a pro wrestling to get the job done.
“Normally, I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in, but halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy — we had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it."
No stuntman required for the role of Sweet Tooth
It's not unusual for multiple people to bring the character of a movie or tv show to life, and the role of Sweet Tooth is no different. While actor Will Arnett provides the voice for the diabolical masked menace, it's Samoa Joe who embraces and portrays his sadistic dominance on screen.
"Twisted Metal is incredibly physical — fighting scenes, driving scenes. Anytime that car is driving, you see me in it, it’s me," Joe told PWInsider. "It’s a demanding role, but spending enough time in the ring as I have, it’s no new territory.” h/t Fightful
Joe is currently taking time off from AEW to promote the new season of Twisted Metal, which premiered on Peacock on July 31. Five episodes are currently available to stream, as is all of the first season, with new episodes dropping everything Thursday. It's currently unclear when Samoa Joe will return to the ring, but he wasn't expected to be gone for an extended period of time.
