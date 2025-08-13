Wrestling On FanNation

Samoa Joe Says He Suffered An Injury Filming Season Two Of Twisted Metal

Working hurt is nothing new for a professional wrestler, and Samoa Joe apparently had to tap into that experience while on the set of Twisted Metal.

Twisted Metal is back for a second season on Peacock and Samoa Joe has reprised his role of everyone's favorite psychotic killer clown Sweet Tooth.

As one can imagine, the live adaptation of the popular video game franchise is a physically demanding production. While that could have been a challenge for some members of the cast, being on set was just another day at the office for the Samoan Submission Machine - albeit a much different office.

During a recent conversation with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former AEW World Champion said that he actually ended up working hurt through much of principle photography and he had to tap into his experience as a pro wrestling to get the job done.

“Normally, I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in, but halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy — we had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it."

No stuntman required for the role of Sweet Tooth

It's not unusual for multiple people to bring the character of a movie or tv show to life, and the role of Sweet Tooth is no different. While actor Will Arnett provides the voice for the diabolical masked menace, it's Samoa Joe who embraces and portrays his sadistic dominance on screen.

"Twisted Metal is incredibly physical — fighting scenes, driving scenes. Anytime that car is driving, you see me in it, it’s me," Joe told PWInsider. "It’s a demanding role, but spending enough time in the ring as I have, it’s no new territory.” h/t Fightful

Joe is currently taking time off from AEW to promote the new season of Twisted Metal, which premiered on Peacock on July 31. Five episodes are currently available to stream, as is all of the first season, with new episodes dropping everything Thursday. It's currently unclear when Samoa Joe will return to the ring, but he wasn't expected to be gone for an extended period of time.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

