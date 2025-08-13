WWE Referee Charles Robinson Hospitalized After Being Bitten By Bat
Charles Robinson had a rather unique and unfortunate start to his Wednesday.
The longtime WWE referee took to Instagram to announce that he was admitted to the emergency room after he was bitten by a bat. You read that correctly.
"Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots."- Charles Robinson on Instagram
It is currently unclear just how Robinson came in contact with the bat, or if he's expected to miss any time away from the company.
Charles Robinson has been a WWE mainstay for decades
The man known by many in the WWE Universe as 'Lil Naitch' has been a referee since the mid-90's. He cut his teeth in the Pro Wrestling Federation before moving on to World Championship Wresting in 1997. He was then hired by WWE when the company acquired WCW in 2001.
Robinson has been WWE's Senior Official since 2020, when Mike Chioda departed the company. He's taken part in some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history, including when he refereed the main event of WrestleMania XL and handed Cody Rhodes the WWE Championship for the first time after he defeated Roman Reigns.
We at The Takedown on SI certainly hope that Charles Robinson is okay and that he doesn't have to miss much time away from WWE.
