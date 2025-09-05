Karrion Kross Was Pulled From A Major WWE Match At The Last Minute
Karrion Kross was almost involved in a major WWE match before his return to television in March of this year.
Kross (now going by his original alias of Killer Kross on the independent scene) was originally kept off TV following the culmination of a rivalry between his former faction the Final Testament and the Wyatt Sicks.
He would reappear on WWE television in March, but was apparently due to be back on screens in a much bigger way a few weeks before that.
Kross Was Supposed to Make a Royal Return to WWE
Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Kross explained how he was originally planned as a surprise entrant for this year's men's Royal Rumble match, only to be pulled from the 30 man battle royal at the last minute.
“I was supposed to be in the Rumble, they pulled me out of the Rumble last minute," Kross explained.
"It did feel like my presence was shrinking quite a bit. I took it back. I tried to get involved on social media. Started creating character pieces and fun stuff for people to watch. I tried to make little things I had backstage mean as much as possible. The audience actually forced their hand to use me. It was the audience that called for me to be a bigger part of the show,”
Kross and Scarlett Became One of 2025's Most Talked About Acts
Kross and his wife and valet Scarlett returned to WWE screens just ahead of WrestleMania, where not only would the former TNA star play a part in AJ Styles' match with Logan Paul, but would also cut a promo that set the wrestling world on fire, becoming one of the most talked about interview segments in recent memory.
Kross saw his popularity with the WWE fanbase surge in the wake of the promo, although he still wasn't afforded much in the way of TV time. Instead, Kross was restricted to short backstage promos until he finally worked his way to a lengthy rivalry with Sami Zayn, culminating at SummerSlam with Zayn emerging victorious.
The crowd reactions and merchandise sales Kross and Scarlett were generating from WrestleMania 41 weekend to SummerSlam 2025 had many in the industry believing they would be signing new deals with WWE ahead of their contracts expiring in August. However, this would not transpire and the pair are now back working the independent scene.
However, while their parting of ways with WWE may be very legitimate, plenty of fans are still expecting to see the duo back with the New York territory in the near future.
Royal Rumble 2026, perhaps?
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
