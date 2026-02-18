Kevin Nash Apologizes for Recent Offensive Comments Regarding Je'Von Evans

Kevin Nash isn't walking back his thoughts on how Je'Von Evans should be used on WWE programming, but he is now expressing regret over his recent comments regarding the 21-year-old.

During an episode of his ‘Kliq This’ podcast, Nash drew the ire of many wrestling fans when he offered a very controversial critique of Evans’ booking during his main roster run thus far. It wasn't his opinion that landed him in hot water so much, as it was his use of a term that is widely considered to be a racial stereotype.

“He's an incredible athlete," Nash said on the show. "He’s a little bit too f---ing Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little bit more urban. I understand it's Netflix. I understand there's a big f---ing world out there besides the one that f---ing 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants, but I just want him to have a little bit of an edge."

Kevin Nash is now expressing regret over his language

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media Tuesday night to apologize for his comments, which he now says were in poor taste. However, the apology itself is already garnering a mixed reaction online.

"How often have you heard the term Uncle Tom? Most likely, it was used in a degrading way. If you've actually read the literature, Uncle Tom was whipped to death for helping free two female slaves. I apologize for the use of the term Mr. Bogangles, it was in poor taste and obviously offensive."

"I just see talent being pushed in a direction that I disagree with. He should be the male version of Sol Ruca. More contemporary than urban. It's funny how I'm usually the only person who pays attention to the development of black talent." Kevin Nash on his X account

Evans is one of the more exciting young prospects in recent memory and his infectious bubbly personality is arguably what endears him to the WWE Universe the most.

He scored the biggest win of his career Monday night on WWE Raw when he defeated Gunther and Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match coming up on Saturday, February 25.

Je'Von will soon be locked inside the massive steel structure with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight and two other men, with a chance to earn a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntrye at WrestleMania 42.

