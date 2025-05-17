John Cena Announced For More WWE SmackDown Appearances
As John Cena continues to wind down his final year as a WWE competitor, we have a few more dates revealed on the WWE Undisputed Champion's farewell tour.
Cena currently has 24 more dates left on his schedule this year, and the new dates that have been revealed brings his total announced dates to 11 (with a rumored 12th).
WWE revealed on Saturday that Cena will appear on three editions of WWE SmackDown in Canada, Ireland, and France this August. Those dates are August 8 in Montreal (Canada), August 22 in Dublin (Ireland), and August 29 in Lyon (France).
These dates all precede the WWE Clash in Paris PLE on August 31, of which Cena is also scheduled to appear and/or wrestle on.
All of the dates that John Cena has been announced for so far this year are below:
- May 24: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (Tampa, FL)
- May 30: WWE SmackDown (Knoxville, TN)
- June 7: WWE Money in the Bank (Los Angeles, CA)
- June 9: WWE Raw (Phoenix, AZ)
- June 13: WWE SmackDown (Lexington, KY)
- June 20: WWE SmackDown (Grand Rapids, MI)
- August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)
- August 15: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)
- August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)
- August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)
- October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)
Cena is rumored to be wrestling his final match for WWE in Boston this December at the TD Garden, perhaps as part of a Saturday Night's Main Event. That has not officially been confirmed.
