Shawn Michaels Heaps Praise On 'Possibly' WWE's Best Tag Team Right Now
Nathan Frazer and Axiom are taking the SmackDown Tag Team Division by storm.
The former NXT Tag Team Champions, and The Takedown on SI's 2024 Tag Team of the Year, are 4-0 on the Blue Brand with wins over Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits and #DIY since their call up to the main roster earlier this year.
Senior Vice President of Talent Development and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, and was asked about the duo collectively known as Fraxiom. HBK was very complementary and agreed with the assessment of those who say Frazer and Axiom may be the best tag team in pro wrestling right now.
"They are clicking on all cylinders. Very proud of both of them. They’re two young men that were extremely talented. Known them since they came into NXT UK. Got an opportunity to work with both of them, not quite from the ground up for the both of them, but still pretty darn close. They were talented as singles. Very gifted. Still are. Kind of stuck their toe in the water here and there with tag team, but once they really committed to being a team, they have taken it to another level."
Michaels continued.
"We’re talking about an average age of maybe 25, 26-years-old and people really do sincerely consider them possibly the best tag team in the industry right now and that’s amazing praise for two guys... that can go with anybody at any time. But their commitment to the tag team division and their tag team unity has just been amazing and I think, over the last year, has shown people that they’re [a team] that deserves to be looked at in a very, very serious manner."- Shawn Michaels
Fraxiom have already earned a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. They'll challenge The Street Profits for the gold this coming Friday night on SmackDown.
