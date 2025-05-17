Nia Jax Shows Off Bloody Photos And Sense Of Humor After WWE SmackDown Match
Nia Jax has had better days at the office.
The former WWE Women's Champion was aiming to win the title back from Tiffany Stratton Friday night on SmackDown, but came up short after a hard-hitting affair.
Adding insult to injury, Jax was cut open toward the end of the match. Nia attempted to use a steal chair on Stratton, only for the WWE Women's Champion to drop kick it back into her face. The result was a pretty good size gash above her left eye, which looked significantly worse after blood had run down her face and onto her neck and chest.
Jax shared photos of the aftermath on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "Nobody makes me bleed my own blood."
For our younger readers who may not know, this was a quote from the 2004 cult classic Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.
The line was uttered after the dimwitted White Goodman, played by Ben Stiller, got his lip busted open by Christine Taylor's character.
If you haven't seen it, maybe use this fine Saturday to stroll to your preferred streaming service for a few good laughs.
As for Nia Jax, it will be interesting to see what's next for her now following her loss to Stratton. Money in the Bank qualifying matches have already begun, with Alexa Bliss punching her ticket to Los Angeles Friday night on SmackDown.
Charlotte Flair, Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega, and the newly called-up Giulia will compete in a triple threat qualifying match next week. It's possible Jax finds herself in the final qualifier for the ladies on the Blue Brand, but that match has not yet been announced.
