Kevin Owens Saved Cathy Kelley’s Life In Saudi Arabia
Kevin Owens is a bad guy. A heel. He sneak attacks good guys in parking lots and put beloved wrestlers on the injured list. But according to WWE’s backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley, Owens is a superhero.
During WWE’s recent stop in Saudi Arabia for a series of shows, Owens and Kelley engaged in a dune buggy ride. Unfortunately, the dune buggy diversion hit a snag when it rolled three times, placing KO and Kelley’s lives in danger.
Kelley spoke about the incident on B4theBell:
He's been one of my friends for years. I've had many conversations with him off camera. We just got into a kind of traumatizing accident when we were in Saudi Arabia when we were in a dune buggy. I kind of credit him for saving my life in that moment. We rolled three and a half times in a dune buggy. He said his initial instinct was to protect me. I was holding onto a safety rail, he was right behind me. We could have gotten much more banged up than we did. We were really lucky that we walked out of it relatively unscathed.
Owens, being the brilliant heel he is, used the incident in a Crown Jewel pre-show promo to further color his disdain for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.
Okay, so Kayfabe KO is a genius jerk, but shoot Owens is a real life hero. Got it.
