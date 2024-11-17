Dustin Rhodes Shares Cryptic Update Amid AEW Contract Ending
Speculation continues around the contract status of “The Natural” with AEW.
Dustin Rhodes, one half of the current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, posted a cryptic post this morning to his X account less than 24 hours ago. Rhodes wrote, “Thank you for allowing me into your homes and lives. You have treated me well! I love yall. #KeepSteppin”
MORE: Dustin Rhodes AEW Contract Set to Expire Soon [REPORT]
Rhodes’ contract status with AEW has been rumored to be coming to an end this year, as he signed a five-year deal with the company in 2019. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Rhodes’ contract was set to expire in the fall of this year. At press time, neither Rhodes or AEW have confirmed publicly on Rhodes’ current contract status or if he has re-signed with the company.
With a storied career that began in 1988, Rhodes is a former WCW United States Champion, a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and has held tag team gold in NWA, WCW, and WWE.
In October, Rhodes spoke with TexasMonthly about his future and whether he was ready to retire.
“I always think I can give a little bit more, because I’m still passionate,” he said. “Here I am, fifty-five years old, and I’m hanging with the kids and putting on some tremendous matches. I don’t think I’ve had a bad one since I’ve been in AEW, to be honest. It’s shocking to me that I’m still able to do it and that I’ve had a plethora of meaningful matches here in my fifties. Yes, my body is beat up, and I hurt, but I rehab all the time. I’m in the gym every single day, no matter what.”
Recommended
Cody Rhodes on Dustin Rhodes: ‘We Have Our Own Bloodline’
Update on Dustin Rhodes' Expiring AEW Contract [REPORT]
AEW Provides Update On 'Cancelled Show' With Venue Change To Major FanCon Event