WWE Releases Official Trailer For Raw On Netflix Premiere
WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix next year on January 6 and the company is heavily pushing the event as a signature moment. On Monday, WWE released ticket details for the show inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and also dropped a special commercial trailer for the show's debut on the popular streaming service.
You can view the specialty trailer below:
The trailer features major WWE star power including Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Triple H, and others.
Tickets for the event go on-sale this Friday. WWE hyped the on-sale news with the news that Travis Scott will be a part of the show as well.
WWE and Netflix signed a $5 billion deal that will keep the Raw product on the streaming service for at least 10 years. WWE is diversified with it's television products and now features show on a streaming service, on cable television with Smackdown, and on broadcast television with NXT.
MORE: WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Details Released - Date, Location & Ticket Sale Information
The company will continue to stream PLE's and house its back catalog of library content on the Peacock platform. International fans will be able to watch PLE's on Netflix beginning in January of 2025.
Specific matches for the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix have not been announced at this time.
