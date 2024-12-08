Kofi Kingston Details Anger Toward Big E After The New Day's Heartbreaking Split
It's been nearly a week since one of the most emotionally charged heels turns in recent WWE history.
During the New Day 10-Year Celebration on this past Monday night's Raw, just as it looked as they were about to go their separate ways, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods experienced a joint moment of clarity that forged a new unbreakable bond between the longtime stablemates.
Months worth of built up anger and frustration were channeled toward the one member of the New Day who had not been around to experience the turbulence, and for his 'transgressions', Big E was banished from the group.
"E's the one that could have been back with us a lot sooner than the four months or the five months that everybody watched us deteriorate," Kingston told the Battleground Podcast. "The number of people that wanted me and Woods to turn on each other is disgusting because we have done nothing but embody just what the prototypical version of what brotherhood is supposed to be like: Friendship."
The former WWE Champion remained adamant that Big E's severe neck injury is not an adequate excuse to 'abandon' his brothers in the pursuit of new career opportunities and a budding personal life outside of the wrestling ring.
"We sacrificed time with our families for the group... I've missed a lot of things because I'm out there making the group's name as big as it can possibly be... Yes, Big E broke his neck, but like I said, so what? That doesn't qualify as something that gives you an asterisk to put yourself over the group. People don't want to hear that, but that's where our angst comes from."
It should come as no surprise, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are now listed as heels on WWE's internal rundown sheet. A truly new day for The New Day.
(h/t Wrestling Inc for the transcription)
