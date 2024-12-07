WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Live Results, Updates, Highlights
The final NXT PLE for 2024 takes place on Saturday as WWE NXT Deadline occurs from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.
The main event and opening match of the show were announced at 5:20 p.m. ET as the Women's Iron Survivor Match will close the event while the Men's Iron Survivor bout kicks things off. The winners of those contests will earn NXT and NXT Women's World Championship matches, respectively.
The Women's side it will feature Giulia, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer and Wren Sinclair. Then on the male side, it will be Wes Lee, Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page, Nathan Frazer, and TBD.
Eddy Thorpe had been set to be the other men's participant. NXT GM Ava Raine revealed at 4:50 ET that Thorpe would be out of the match after the savage attack from an unknown assailant. Raine said a replacement would be found.
“Due to the heinous attack he suffered this past Tuesday, Eddy Thorpe has been ruled out of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge," Raine said. "We still don’t know who attacked Eddy, and we’re continuing to look into the situation. However, for Deadline tonight, I will find a suitable replacement to take Eddie’s spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.”
Also on the show is Trick Williams putting up the NXT World Heavyweight Championship against top contender Ridge Holland.
The rivalry between the Williams and Holland came to a head on this past Tuesday's NXT. After a heated discussion in the ring with special guest Eric Bischoff, it got physical. It led to a brawl on the outside and culiminated with Holland giving a DDT to Williams on the announce table. Williams was put in a neck brace and stretchered out of the arena and sent to the hospital. On Friday night, Williams revealed he was finally out of the hospital and on his way to Minneapolis.
The Takedown on SI will have all of the exciting night action at NXT Deadline starting at 7 p.m. ET.
The Men's Iron Survivor Match
Kicking off WWE NXT Deadline is The Men's Iron Survivor Match between, Wes Lee, Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page, Nathan Frazer and a surprise entrant. The surprise was supposed to be Eddy Thorpe but he got attacked by an unknown person on this past Tuesday's NXT.
This bout goes for 25 minutes. It started with Lee and Evans. And whoever gains the most pins in that time frame is the winner.