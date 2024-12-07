#DIY Turns Heel On WWE Smackdown, Wins Tag Team Championship
A surprising tag team heel turn proceeded a change in championships tonight on SmackDown.
#DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, shocked the crowd by turning heel during their match against the Motor City Machine Guns. #DIY replaced the Street Profits, having been attacked backstage prior to the match.
MORE: WWE Raw Results (12/2/24): Big E Kicked Out Of The New Day, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Brawl, Drew McIntyre Returns
Through the match, Ciampa expressed frustration with Gargano, repeatedly yelling and smacking him, leading to what appeared to be a split between them. Alex Shelley tagged in Chris Sabin, and as Sabin set up Skull and Bones, Gargano hit Sabin with a low blow and delivered a superkick to Shelley. Gargano tagged in Ciampa and set up a Meet in the Middle finisher, and Ciampa pinned Sabin for the win.
#DIY’s heel turn is another shocking moment this week in WWE. On Monday Night Raw this week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods expelled Big E from The New Day after an uncomfortable and scathing segment accusing E of abandoning them after his neck injury.
Karrion Kross, responsible for setting the table for the New Day heel turn as well as being directly involved with the character changes of Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles, posted on his X account immediately following the #DIY heel turn, writing simply “Love it.”
This is the second Tag Team Championship reign for #DIY, having held the titles in July before losing them to the Bloodline on the August 2nd episode of SmackDown.
