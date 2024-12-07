WWE "Transfer Window" Opening, Potentially Shaking Up All Three Brands
It looks like there’s about to be another shake up on the WWE rosters ahead of Monday Night Raw’s move to Netflix.
Tonight, on Friday Night SmackDown, the first opening of the “transfer window” occurred, with Chad Gable and American Made appearing and confronting WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.
MORE: WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Patiently Waiting for His Chance to Wrestle Again
“You might be asking yourself why the greatest athlete to ever come out of Minnesota is here tonight,” Gable said at the beginning of the segment. “That’s because the transfer window is about to open, and Nick Aldis put a little call in to talk about possibly bringing the greatest in-ring technician of all time to SmackDown.’
After the segment, Michael Cole provided more information, indicating that all three brands are working together to shake up the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT rosters, and that the transfer would be shaking things up "in a major way" ahead of the Raw move to Netflix.
General Managers Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava will be discussing transfers and roster shakeups.
The 2024 WWE Draft took place on April 26th and April 29th of this year. Major changes include Damage CTRL and Latino World Order moving from SmackDown to Raw, and #DIY, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven moving from Raw to SmackDown.
It was not immediately clear how this new transfer window will affect the 2025 WWE Draft.
WWE signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal with the streaming service to bring Monday Night Raw to their platform. The first Raw on Netflix will take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to Raw rights, international subscribers to Netflix will have access to the entire archive of WWE content as well as all new PLEs through the service.
The move to Netflix marks a new era of broadcast rights deal for WWE. Friday Night SmackDown moved from Fox to USA Network, and NXT moved from USA Network to The CW, back in October.
