Konnan Gives Update On When Rey Mysterio May Return To WWE
We now have a better idea of when Rey Mysterio will be back in action in WWE.
The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance earlier this month at Worlds Collide - sporting a full beard - and expressed his excitement for the new era of Lucha Libre after WWE acquired AAA back in April.
It was a historic occasion for WWE and AAA as the two promotions joined forces in Los Angeles. The stellar event was headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo defeating Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship.
Mysterio's addition to the show was a welcomed sight for WWE fans after he was pulled from his scheduled match at WrestleMania 41 against El Grande Americano. Mysterio suffered a torn abductor muscle in a six-man tag team match on the March 29 edition of SmackDown.
Mysterio later revealed that he was also had a damaged eardrum.
On a recent episode of his Keeping’ It 100 podcast, Konnan shared an updated timeline on Mysterio’s return to the ring.
According to Konnan, Mysterio is expected back in August, while also confirming that he will play a role in future joint events between WWE and AAA.
“Yeah, he will be in future shows,” Konnan said. “Great working with him and Dom, and I can’t wait to see who else I’m going to get to work with.”
Dominik Mysterio got into an altercation with Octagon Jr. during the latter’s six-man tag team match at Worlds Collide, and ‘Dirty Dom’ went on to successfully defend the Intercontinental Championship in a match between the two at Money in the Bank.
He’s set for another title defense later this month when he goes one-on-one with AJ Styles at Night of Champions.
As for Rey’s return, it’s unknown whether he could return for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam extravaganza on August 2 and August 3.
H/T SEScoops for partial transcript assistance.
