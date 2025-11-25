Fox Strikes Deal To Expand Sports Portfolio With Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

The Fox Corporation is strengthening its presence in Mexico by adding Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to its portfolio of sports content.

In a release issued to The Takedown on SI, FOX says this deal reaffirms the company's commitment to providing Mexican audiences with the best national and international sports programming.

“This agreement with AAA represents an important step in our strategy to continue building a diverse and relevant sports offering for the Mexican audience. Lucha libre is an essential part of culture and passion in Mexico; we are very proud to bring its stories and idols to millions of households across the country,” said Luis Maldonado, Executive Director of Programming and Marketing at FOX Mexico.

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide | WWE

Through this new alliance, FOX will broadcast AAA’s main events, including including Premium Live Events such as Triplemania, that will feature top Mexican lucha libre stars, including Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Psycho Clown, Pagano, Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, Mr Iguana, Vikingo, Lola Vice, La Parka, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano.

In addition to Mexico, FOX will broadcast AAA across Central America and South America (excluding Brazil).

“We are very excited to partner with FOX, a brand that shares our vision of innovation and entertainment,” said Patrick Dooley, SVP Global Strategy and Creative Operations at WWE. “This partnership will elevate AAA to new audiences and take Mexican sports entertainment to another level.”

AAA content will be available across FOX platforms, including the FOX channel on Tubi (available for free in AVOD format), the FOX pay TV channel and the SVOD platform FOX One, ensuring that fans can enjoy the excitement of lucha libre anytime and anywhere.

“AAA has been part of my roots since day one and to see it reach new audiences on FOX in Mexico fills me with pride and excitement," said WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. "Lucha Libre is part of our culture and bringing these stories to a broader audience is just the beginning – the future of AAA is brighter than ever.”

With the integration of AAA, FOX strengthens a catalog that already includes national and international soccer, with matches from Liga MX, the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, the Coppa Italia, and more; as well as baseball, auto racing, padel, and other high-impact sports.

FOX Latin America began operations in Mexico in June 2025 with the acquisition of Caliente TV, and since then has expanded its presence with exclusive rights and strategic alliances that consolidate its position as one of the leading providers of sports content in the country.

