Kurt Angle Breaks Silence On Baron Corbin's WWE Departure
It's been over five years since Kurt Angle had his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 and the WWE Hall of Famer is starting to question some creative decisions that led up to that night.
For years that match has been heavily scrutinized by WWE fans due to Angle being booked to face Baron Corbin, instead of John Cena. The story of Cena retiring the man who gave him his debut match was seen by many as a no brainer.
Angle himself has gone on record saying he wanted to face the 16-time World Champion, but Vince McMahon made the call instead to book him against Corbin. A choice that has grown increasingly puzzling over the years. Especially so after news broke earlier this month that Corbin's WWE contract was not going to be renewed.
Kurt Angle recently caught up with Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone and said he was disappointed to see that Corbin was being let go.
"I think he’s underrated. I think it kinda sucks [seeing him get let go]. They started utilizing him the way they should have. They had him beat me, which I was okay with,” Angle said. “It was my last match. And obviously, you are going to lose your last match when you retire."
From Angle's perspective, putting over Corbin on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' should have been a major turning point in his career. One that launched him into the main event scene in WWE. To be fair, it did. But not for long.
After WrestleMania 35, Corbin would go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship on multiple occasions. All of which were unsuccessful. He would win the King of the Ring Tournament later that summer and then defeat Roman Reigns at TLC in December, but his creative direction took a steady downward dive from that point moving forward.
Angle had no problem putting Baron over at WrestleMania at the time, but following Corbin's departure from WWE, he's left wondering why he was asked to do it.
“It’s a little disappointing to know that he beat a legend at WrestleMania, the legend’s last match. And they didn’t do much with him after that. For me, it makes me feel like I did that for nothing,” Angle admitted. “And — so, it’s not like a ‘Screw You Angle,’ but it kinda is. I thought they were gonna run with the kid. I thought they were going to make him one of the top-tier guys and he was on his way.”
