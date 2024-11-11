CM Punk's WWE Return Date Announced
CM Punk will return to WWE as part of the Madison Square Garden holiday tour stop on December 26.
The holiday tour and MSG stop is a long-time WWE tradition, and the MSG Twitter account announced the news on Monday afternoon.
Punk has been away from WWE since WWE Raw episode following Bad Blood earlier this fall. At Bad Blood, Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a bloody and violent Hell in a Cell match. The match ended their nearly year long feud with one another where McIntyre defeated Punk at Summerslam this year and then Punk beat Drew in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin.
On the episode after the Hell in a Cell match, Punk spoke to the audience and revealed that he'd be heading home to spend time with his wife and dog. Punk said he had to figure out what the future was for him and that he wasn't sure whether or not that meant a return to the ring or not. He has not been seen on WWE television since.
After returning at WWE Survivor Series last year in Chicago, Punk wrestled Dominik Mysterio on the holiday tour and at Madison Square Garden on December 26 last year. Punk beat Mysterio in what was his first official match in WWE since making his unexpected return.
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Tag Team Champion in WWE. He's also a former AEW World Champion. Punk was infamously fired from AEW after a backstage fight with Jack Perry. The firing left the door open for him to make his triumphant return to WWE.
Punk's official first match on television for WWE was the 2024 Royal Rumble. In that match, Punk tore his tricep and was unable to wrestle for nearly eight months.
