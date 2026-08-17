Lainey Reid Has Harsh Words About Chelsea Green's Injury

Not everyone is sad about the recent injury to WWE Women's Champion, Chelsea Green.

The collective WWE fanbase held its breath last week when news dropped that Green had suffered a severe injury to her orbital bone. The injury came on the heels of a massive championship win at SummerSlam.

The culprits responsible for the injury? None other than the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Fatal Influence. Green hurt the eye during a fight with that faction.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis was primed to strip Green of her title, but didn't after Green pleaded her case. Aldis gave Green 30 days to get healthy and begin defending her title again. The WWE Universe was pleased. Fatal Influence? Not so much.

Lainey Reid says she wished she had finished the job

In an interview with Busted Open on Monday, Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence said she was remorseful about hurting Green, but not in the way you'd think. Reed is upset that she didn't finish the job and hurt her more.

Fatal Influence | WWE

“Well, apparently not enough, because she came back out Friday and maybe had the best segment of her career, so you’re welcome by the way," Reid said about Green's injury and her performance on Friday night. "That moment doesn’t happen without Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley (Fatal Influence). Nonetheless, I’m a strong style wrestler. I think Fatal Influence in general is a strong style that people haven’t seen in years.

"So, if you’re not ready for the way that we’re coming, you might be in trouble. I feel like the only remorse I have is the fact that she still has a chance to compete with the title. The remorse is that I didn’t finish the job.”

After a long journey in the pro wrestling business, Green won the Interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Green beat the other top contenders in the women's division in a ladder match to secure the world championship, which was her first-ever in WWE.

The reason her run has an interim tag is because Rhea Ripley has not yet been stripped of the championship. Ripley is out of action with a serious knee injury that she recently had surgery on.

As for Reid, she joined the main roster this year with Fatal Influence, a group that also includes Henley and former NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. That faction is loaded with championship gold.

Reid and Henley won the tag belts at the last Saturday Night's Main Event. On SmackDown, Jayne defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE Women's United States Championship.