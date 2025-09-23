Latest On A Brock Lesnar Rematch As John Cena Asks About A Different Opponent
Following his defeat at WWE Wrestlepalooza, John Cena has just five dates left in his professional wrestling career.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is not expected back on WWE programming until Saturday, October 11, when he is scheduled to appear at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.
Cena has also been booked for two episodes of Monday Night Raw in November, in Boston and New York respectively, as well as Survivor Series and finally his retirement match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.
The result of Saturday's match in Indianapolis, where Brock Lesnar obliterated Cena over the course of eight minutes, left many to speculate that a rematch between the two could be in the works. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, however, that is not the case.
There are apparently no plans, as of this writing, to book Cena against Lesnar one final time, which makes the booking of their Wrestlepalooza match even more puzzling. The Observer's Dave Meltzer is under the belief that it was Cena's idea to put Brock over to properly set him up for whomever The Beast's next opponent will be.
It is still unclear who Cena will be facing over his final five appearances, but one popular wish of wrestling fans is apparently still under consideration.
Will we see AJ Styles and John Cena wrestle one more time?
John Cena has consistently said throughout his retirement tour that he is happy to play the cards he is dealt by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and his creative team, but perhaps there's one final match he's pushing for after all.
Cena raised quite a few eyebrows Monday evening when he made a simple post on his X account, asking fans what they thought about himself versus AJ Styles. Whether he was talking about their previous encounters or the potential for a new one remains unclear. The response from fans, however, was overwhelmingly positive.
The former WWE Champion has acknowledged that he's not going to be able to work with everyone who had an impact on his career before he hangs up the jorts, and he's been honoring people like Adam Copeland, Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin by performing their moves in his recent matches.
It was a little over three weeks ago when Cena literally put the clash in Clash in Paris by hitting AJ Styles' finishing maneuver on Logan Paul. Many took that to be the one and only call back to their much beloved rivalry of 2016 and 2017, but Cory Hays of BodySlam is reporting that one more match between the two is still on the table.
