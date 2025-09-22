Update On Tony Khan's Planned Major AEW Announcement (Exclusive)
Anytime AEW founder Tony Khan is set to make an announcement on AEW Dynamite, fans begin speculating immediately as to what the stakes will bring. Ahead of his upcoming announcement this Wednesday, there appear to be some major ramifications ramping up for the women's division.
Khan and AEW held All Out in Toronto on Saturday, and in the midst of the chaos, it was revealed that Khan would have an "important" announcement for Dynamite this week. Dave Meltzer has since offered some potential context on what could be ahead for the company.
Meltzer revealed in his Sunday "Daily Update" for The Wrestling Observer that while it wasn't entirely clear as to what will be announced, "most seem to think it’s women’s tag team titles and a tournament." He would add that AEW Women's Tag Team Championship belts were previously made.
The Takedown on SI can confirm the legitimacy of Meltzer's comments about titles existing, as belts were produced for the company months ago, but have not been introduced to television as of yet.
Many within the company had been wondering when they would finally see the light of day, with some speculating that the recent influx of "all-star" tag matches with the women were being done to showcase more of the division ahead of their introduction.
AEW's Women's Division At A Glance
Khan has alluded to the introduction of women's tag titles various times over the last year, but has noted the health of the women's roster across both AEW and ROH have resulted in certain plans being shifted. The ROH Women's Pure Championship tournament, for example, was delayed until recently due to injuries to major players for it.
AEW shuffled up its women's division pecking order on Saturday's card, with Kris Statlander dethroning Toni Storm as AEW Women's World Champion in a four-way match with Thekla and Jamie Hayter. It is Statlander's first run as AEW Champion, as she becomes the first woman to have held both the TBS Championship and the main title.
Storm's most recent run ended at 217 days.
Mercedes Moné, on the other hand, retained her TBS title against a returning Riho, AEW's first women's champion. Earlier in the night, an eight-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl occurred on the Zero Hour, with Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale defeating Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue.
The company previously held a women's tag team tournament called "The Deadly Draw" back in 2020, though there were no titles on the line. Diamante and Ivelisse came out winners.
