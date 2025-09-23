WWE Raw Results (9/22/25): Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Set For Crown Jewel, Asuka Turns On Sky, Jey Beats Knight
WWE put the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in the rearview mirror quickly on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Why? Because WWE Crown Jewel in Perth is right around the corner and the build to that event began this week.
Cody Rhodes opened up this week's WWE Raw and started to address his Crown Jewel opponent, Seth Rollins. Both men will compete in a champion vs. champion match at the event for the Crown Jewel Championship. Before Rhodes could get going, Rollins interrupted him.
Rollins asked Rhodes what he thought of him. Rhodes answered with surprising words. He said that Seth Rollins changed his life. Rhodes then quickly jumped through the Rollins and Rhodes history, which most recently ended with Rollins helping Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.
Rhodes and Rollins reminisced a bit, but butted heads and egos when Rollins said that he and The Vision are the future of the wrestling industry. Rollins said that he was the alpha. Rollins said that Rhodes could be the quarterback of WWE, but he would be Rollins' quarterback.
Rhodes got down to business and asked Rollins two questions. First, would Rollins truly fight him one on one at Crown Jewel? Second, how many times has Rollins beaten him? Rhodes then forcefully put the microphone in the chest of Rollins and walked away. As he left the ring, it looked like The Vision would get in his way, but Rollins told them to back off.
This week on Raw, the women's division turned the corner from Wrestlepalooza as well. Stephanie Vaquer appeared as the WWE Women's World Champion and talked about her path and journey in wrestling. She thanked the fans and her father -- who was ringside --- before saying that she worked to be champion.
Adam Pearce told Vaquer that she would face whoever comes out of the WWE Women's Championship match on Smackdown as champion at Crown Jewel in the women's Crown Jewel Championship match. Vaquer said that she'd be there.
Elsewhere in the Raw women's division this week, Bayley successfully defeated Roxanne Perez. Bayley heard voices in her head and it made her get more vicious in the match. Bayley hit a Bayley to Belly Suplex and a super knee to the face before making the cover for the win.
More drama was present in The Judgment Day faction this week. JD McDonagh squared off against Rusev and lost, but the story was Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio had a chance to help McDonagh, but he didn't take it. This caused McDonagh to be in a Rusev submission until Finn Balor ran out and made the save. Balor and Mysterio argued as they walked up the entrance ramp with McDonagh.
The rivalry between Jey Uso and LA Knight hit a new level this week. Jey Uso defeated Knight in a singles match, but only after The Vision got involved. Because of their interference, Uso was able to secure the victory.
After the match, The Vision looked like they were going to attack Knight. Jey Uso didn't help fend off the attackers, but his brother Jimmy did. Next week on WWE Raw, The Usos will square off against The Vision in a Wrestlepalooza rematch. That match will be a Tornado Tag Team Match.
In the main event, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka. Throughout the show, Iyo Sky tried to get both Asuka and Ripley to cancel their match, but neither did. After Asuka lost, she and Kairi Sane attacked Ripley. Sky ran out to make the save and stood between Asuka and Ripley.
Asuka and Sky hugged, but Asuka then crushed Sky with a spinning strike. The audience booed Asuka and demanded that Kairi Sane beat Sky up too. Sane and Asuka kept up their attack on Ripley and then hit Sky with a top rope Insane Elbow as the show went off the air.
WWE Raw Results
Penta and The War Raiders defeated The New Day and Grayson Waller
Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez
Rusev defeated JD McDonagh
Jey Uso defeated LA Knight
Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka
