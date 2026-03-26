Latest on Chelsea Green's Injury as WrestleMania 42 Approaches

Chelsea Green could be on her way back to the ring sooner rather than later.

That's the latest update on the health of the first and fourth ever WWE Women's United States Champion, who has been out of action with an injury since early February.

Green suffered an ankle fracture during her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match and has been appearing on episodes of WWE SmackDown in a wheelchair and/or walking boot ever since.

Rhea Ripley & Chelsea Green | WWE

It was said during the latest episode of Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select that Chelsea seems to be progressing well, but there's still no firm timeline for her to gain medical clearance.

"There's internal optimism that she could be cleared sooner than later, but it's unclear whether or not that will happen before WrestleMania," Wrestlevotes said on the show. "Chelsea Green was adamant that she wanted to remain on-screen while injured, and... she's planned to remain a prominent character on Smackdown and AAA."

Chelsea returned to AAA on Fox this past Saturday night

Chelsea Green quiere ser RECONOCIDA pic.twitter.com/K1CGOPslrz — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 22, 2026

It was fairly evident that Chelsea Green was nearing a return when she appeared on AAA on Fox last Saturday night. She was still in possession of her Mixed AAA Tag Team Championship belt, which she technically never lost.

During a backstage promo, Chelsea declared herself to be the undisputed and undefeated Mixed AAA Tag Team Women's Champion.

“I never lost my Mixed AAA Tag Team Championship. No, I was injured. And let the record show, Ethan Page and La Hiedra lost the championships. Not Chelsea Green. Typical of a man to mess everything up.”

In addition to continuing her work in AAA, the build to WrestleMania 42 would get a very nice boost if Chelsea were able to be added to the mix at the last minute.

Chelsea Green | WWE.com

There will reportedly be a record-breaking six women's matches at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' next month in Las Vegas, with three already on the books. WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will all be defending their respective titles.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend are also expected to defend their belts in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and then there's Women's United States Champion Giulia.

The Beautiful Madness is rumored to be facing Tiffany Stratton during WrestleMania weekend in a match that was initially discussed to be a triple threat match involving Jordynne Grace. Unfortunately, The Juggernaut is out of action with her own ankle injury at the moment.

Giulia | Netflix

Chelsea Green attempted to align herself with Giulia last Friday night on SmackDown, but her olive branch was rejected. She was then shoved down a hallway by Nia Jax. Multiple creative avenues now exist to get the leader of the PatriHOTS involved in some way at WrestleMania. Time will tell if she gets cleared to compete.