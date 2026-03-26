Latest on Chelsea Green's Injury as WrestleMania 42 Approaches
Chelsea Green could be on her way back to the ring sooner rather than later.
That's the latest update on the health of the first and fourth ever WWE Women's United States Champion, who has been out of action with an injury since early February.
Green suffered an ankle fracture during her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match and has been appearing on episodes of WWE SmackDown in a wheelchair and/or walking boot ever since.
It was said during the latest episode of Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select that Chelsea seems to be progressing well, but there's still no firm timeline for her to gain medical clearance.
"There's internal optimism that she could be cleared sooner than later, but it's unclear whether or not that will happen before WrestleMania," Wrestlevotes said on the show. "Chelsea Green was adamant that she wanted to remain on-screen while injured, and... she's planned to remain a prominent character on Smackdown and AAA."
Chelsea returned to AAA on Fox this past Saturday night
It was fairly evident that Chelsea Green was nearing a return when she appeared on AAA on Fox last Saturday night. She was still in possession of her Mixed AAA Tag Team Championship belt, which she technically never lost.
During a backstage promo, Chelsea declared herself to be the undisputed and undefeated Mixed AAA Tag Team Women's Champion.
“I never lost my Mixed AAA Tag Team Championship. No, I was injured. And let the record show, Ethan Page and La Hiedra lost the championships. Not Chelsea Green. Typical of a man to mess everything up.”
In addition to continuing her work in AAA, the build to WrestleMania 42 would get a very nice boost if Chelsea were able to be added to the mix at the last minute.
There will reportedly be a record-breaking six women's matches at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' next month in Las Vegas, with three already on the books. WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will all be defending their respective titles.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend are also expected to defend their belts in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and then there's Women's United States Champion Giulia.
The Beautiful Madness is rumored to be facing Tiffany Stratton during WrestleMania weekend in a match that was initially discussed to be a triple threat match involving Jordynne Grace. Unfortunately, The Juggernaut is out of action with her own ankle injury at the moment.
Chelsea Green attempted to align herself with Giulia last Friday night on SmackDown, but her olive branch was rejected. She was then shoved down a hallway by Nia Jax. Multiple creative avenues now exist to get the leader of the PatriHOTS involved in some way at WrestleMania. Time will tell if she gets cleared to compete.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com