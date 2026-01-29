Latest on Tiffany Stratton and Other Potential WWE Royal Rumble Surprise Entrants

Has Tiffy Time finally arrived? Potential SPOILERS ahead. Look away if you don't want the surprise to be ruined.

Former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost her title to Jade Cargill back at Saturday Night's Main Event in November. She's been out of action with an undisclosed injury, but was reportedly cleared for competition a few weeks ago.

In an update on her status Thursday afternoon, the guys behind Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select said that Stratton is in Saudi Arabia, and she is planned for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. If those plans do come to fruition, it would be Stratton's second career appearance in the match.

Prior to being called up to the main roster, Stratton participated in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a member of the NXT roster. She entered from the #29 position and made it to the final four before being tossed out by the eventual winner, Bayley.

Stratton did not compete in last year's event as she was the WWE Women's Champion at the time. She went on to face the 2025 winner, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 41 and successfully defended her title.

There are currently 17 women who have been announced for the annual over-the-top rope challenge this weekend, leaving plenty of room for surprises. In addition to Stratton, AJ Lee has been heavily rumored to return this weekend to continue her feud with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was also spotted on her way to Saudi Arabia earlier in the week, and don't you worry, there's more!

A couple of NXT stars are rumored to be entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Sol Ruca | WWE

"NXT stars Sol Ruca and Lola Vice were both discussed for the Royal Rumble match," WrestleVotes said on their show Thursday. "Ruca had been heavily speculated throughout the week as she was not on NXT."

Sol Ruca has reportedly been under consideration for a main roster call-up for some time now. She had a very impressive showing against Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December, and is viewed as a future star on Raw or SmackDown by those behind the scenes in WWE.

One other name that is under consideration for an appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, according to WrestleVotes, is Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide sensation Mr. Iguana.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Stream

AJ Styles Files to Renew Special Trademarks Ahead of Potential Retirement

Jackie Redmond May Have Revealed a Major Royal Rumble Spoiler

Brock Lesnar Makes Guarantee as He Declares for the Royal Rumble