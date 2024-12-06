Latest Update On Jade Cargill's WWE Injury Status
The injury status of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill has been cloudy, at best, as of late.
Cargill was written off of television ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames - the victim of a mysterious backstage attacker - and conflicting reports have surfaced in recent days over whether that was done due to Jade suffering a legitimate injury.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was initially told by sources within WWE that Cargill had suffered an undisclosed injury, and now he is reporting that she is in fact listed on WWE's internal injury roster.
Any information beyond that is still unknown according to Ross Sapp, "Those that we’ve spoken to say that she claims that she’s injured, but we’ve not heard specifics on the actual injury."
There is currently no timetable for Jade Cargill to return to action and there's been no official word as to what this will mean for the Women's Tag Team Championships.
It would stand to reason that if Cargill is going to miss a significant amount of time, then she and Bianca Belair would have to forfeit their titles. The women's tag belts have a rather unfortunate history with injuries, but have had a relatively lengthy run of good luck until now.
We'll continue to update this story as more information become available.
