Booker T Believes AEW Star Would Make a Huge Difference in WWE
NXT Commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his endorsement for another AEW roster member to make the jump to NXT.
During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion spoke on prospects of Ricky Starks joining WWE once his current deal is up with All Elite Wrestling.
“Do I think he can fit in NXT right now? Of course. I mean, just like Ethan Page, he can make a huge difference as far as the roster goes. He is very charismatic. He is a guy with upside. As far as Ricky Starks’ work, I haven’t really gotten a chance to really see him go out there and do a lot in the ring. But just like Ethan Page when he came to NXT, I didn’t see a lot of him either. He showed me what he was worth very quickly, almost immediately… A guy like Starks, if he came over, he’ll do the same thing,”- Booker T on the Hall of Fame Podcast
Speculation about Ricky Starks has run rampant for much of the year. He has not appeared on AEW programming since March and recently told Chris Van Vliet that he has no idea why that's the case.
Starks had an option year in his contract picked up by AEW back in the spring, according to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Starks was reportedly hoping to test the open market but will now have to wait closer to the second quarter of 2025 before he'll be able to start negotiating with other companies.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Jim Ross Heaps Praise On Mercedes Moné Following AEW Full Gear
Adam Copeland Provides Injury Update; Jokes Family is Ready For His AEW Return