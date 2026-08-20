Latest Update on Logan Paul's Injury Recovery

Logan Paul has been out of action in recent months, but a new social media post showed that he's working hard to return to the ring.

Paul has not wrestled since Saturday Night's Main Event in May, where he and Austin Theory defeated the Street Profits to retain their tag team titles. After the show, Paul revealed that he suffered a torn triceps. While he has been unable to wrestle, Paul has continued to appear on WWE programming. In July, Paul shared an update on his recovery, noting that he was healing faster than expected.

The latest update isn't from Paul himself, but it does show some progress and builds his feud with Tom Brady.

Logan Paul | Netflix

New post shows Logan Paul is working hard on physical therapy

Kevin Wilk, the co-founder of Champion Sports Medicine, posted a picture of himself and Paul on Instagram, showing that the WWE star had visited the facility. Wilk called Paul a "beast" and said he was looking great after his surgery.

Wilk also wrote that Paul was eager to get back in the ring, and he teased that the former champion would return soon. In the post, Wilk playfully told WWE stars and Tom Brady to watch out.

While Wilk's post doesn't provide many substantial updates, it does show that Paul has been doing physical therapy as he continues to recover from surgery. There is still no word on when he will return, but it seems like he could be on his way back sooner rather than later.

Wilk also referred to Paul's budding rivalry with Brady. Paul and the former NFL star have taken shots at each other on several occasions over the past year. Brady even slapped Paul earlier this year at Fanatics Fest.

These interactions have sparked plenty of buzz about a potential match between the two. As of July, Brady and WWE were reportedly in negotiations, and given his rivalry with Paul, fans quickly connected the dots.

For now, the timeline regarding Paul's in-ring return remains unclear. However, his stablemates in The Vision remain a prominent part of Raw. Maxxine Dupri recently aligned with Theory and joined the group, and Bron Breakker is set for a showdown with Oba Femi next month. Where Paul will fit into the equation once he returns remains to be seen, so fans will have to wait and see what happens next.