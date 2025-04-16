Latest Update On Long Absent WWE Star Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Omos has not wrestled for WWE since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last year's WrestleMania SmackDown.
With the annual over the top rope challenge set to return this Friday night, could the big man be on his way back? Possibly, but there's been no rumors or reports that indicate that to be the case.
Fightful Select reported Wednesday that there has been no talk of using Omos on WWE programming after his run with Pro Wrestling NOAH abruptly ended in January.
"Omos was on what is considered by many the best in-ring run of his career when he did a month long expedition to Japan to work for NOAH," Ross Sapp wrote. "When asking for an update on Omos, Fightful Select was told that Omos wasn’t injured, and is ready to work and perform. However, we were told that he hadn’t been brought up in creative discussions."
The Nigerian Giant has worked exclusively in battle royals and on house shows with WWE since the summer of 2023. His last televised singles match was at Backlash earlier that year when he lost against Seth Rollins.
Ross Sapp did note that Omos impressed WWE officials with his willingness to go work in Japan, and his in-ring performances while he was over there.
The former WWE Tag Team Champion also reportedly made a good impression with the folks over in NOAH and it's likely he'd be welcomed back in the future.
