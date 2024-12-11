Latest Update On The Release Of WWE 2K25
More information is being reported regarding WWE 2K25's release date.
PWInsider has reported that filming for the official WWE 2K25 commercial is slated to wrap today (December 11). The filming has been taking place through the past week in preparation for its release.
At press time, no other information has been released on the video game and who may be featured. However, with the games generally being released during the same time each year, the expected targeted release date is March 2025.
WWE 2K24 was released on March 8, 2024 and received favorable reviews upon its release. Through this year, 2K24 has released multiple DLC packs, including “Nightmare Factory”, which included Dusty Rhodes, Stardust, “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, and Billy Graham, “The Bray Wyatt Edition”, including the 2024 version of Uncle Howdy and a new version of Wyatt’s character “The Fiend”, the “WCW Pack”, featuring Diamond Dallas Page, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger, and the “ECW Pack”, featuring CM Punk, The Sandman, and The Dudley Boyz.
We reported last week that WWE 2K24 was nominated for "Best Sports/Racing Game" at The Game Awards.
