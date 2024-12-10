Huge Change Made To WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match At Saturday Night's Main Event On WWE Raw
WWE made a giant change to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event this week on WWE Raw.
What was supposed to be a singles match between Finn Balor and Gunther for Gunther's world championship is now a triple threat match involving Damian Priest.
Gunther opened this week's episode of Raw and talked about wrestling Balor for his championship. This prompted Balor to come out and take credit for Gunther winning the championship over Priest in the first place. Balor also took credit for helping Gunther retain his championship against Priest at Survivor Series.
Eventually, Balor and The Judgment Day circled the ring to attack Gunther. This brought Priest out. All three men brawled with the other with Balor getting the upper hand on both. Balor hit his running dropkick into Gunther, which caused him to crash into the steel steps. He then hit Priest with the Coup De Gras stomps off the top rope.
After the attack, Balor and The Judgment Day stood tall in the ring. When the group got to the back, Adam Pearce approached them and revealed that he changed the match to add Priest.
Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on NBC on December 14. Other announced matches for the show include Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, and more.
