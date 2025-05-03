Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes May Return To WWE Television
Is Cody Rhodes set to return to WWE television soon?
Rhodes lost the WWE Undisputed Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 - who had an assist from Travis Scott to achieve a record-setting 17 World title win - which ended his one-year run with the gold after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.
Cena will have his first title defense against career rival and Rhodes’ mentor Randy Orton at Backlash on May 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.
And it appears that Rhodes could have something to say to the winner of that match.
That’s because WWE.com is now advertising Rhodes for the May 16 edition of SmackDown at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The former champion is listed as one of the featured superstars for the show, as is Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa.
The WWE.com advertisement doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Rhodes will appear, as he had also previously advertised for the post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on April 25.
Getting Rhodes back in the mix after a much-deserved break would be a logical move for WWE given its upcoming schedule.
The company has several noteworthy events following Backlash, including Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, and Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles, California. Rhodes is also on the official SummerSlam 2025 poster.
Cena and Orton will clash in their 22nd televised singles match, with Orton aiming for a 15th World title victory.
