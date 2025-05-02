WWE Reveals Official SummerSlam 2025 Poster
WWE has revealed the official SummerSlam 2025 poster.
The summer extravaganza will move to two nights for the first time ever in the company's history, with the premium live event set to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WWE recently announced that rapper Cardi B will be the host of the show.
And now, WWE fans have a first look at the SummerSlam poster, which features a “Welcome to New Jersey” logo and a sign for the New Jersey Turnpike, as well as WWE superstars John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton.
Cena has been the talk of professional wrestling coming off his historic 17th World title win at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes with an assist from Travis Scott. He’ll face longtime rival Randy Orton at Backlash on May 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Meanwhile, Punk and Reigns have become targets of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman after “The Wiseman” made the shocking decision to align with Rollins in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania.
Ripley and Belair came up short in their quest to capture the Women’s World Championship from IYO SKY, and a future match between the top stars seems likely.
As for Stratton, she successfully defended the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, but former friend Nia Jax returned on last week’s SmackDown to set her sights on the title.
