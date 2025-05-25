Legend Says He's Spoken With WWE About His Sons Joining the Company
Some more second generation superstars could be arriving in WWE in a few years' time, according to one WWE legend.
Nineties favourite Tatanka, who appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event last night, has revealed WWE have talked to him about his two sons, one of whom is enjoying a wildly successful run as an amateur wrestler in high school.
Speaking during a recent appearance on The Power Talk Podcast, Tatanka explained how he sees a future for his sons as a Native American tag team in WWE. Although with his amateur wrestling son still in ninth grade, we will still have a few years to wait until any squared circle debut is realized.
"My son is a big, big elite wrestler. He's only in the ninth grade. He's a two-time national champion, meaning he's the best, one of the best in the entire United States. So big things are happening there. I have another son. So I have two sons, both young, that can be a Native American tag team at WWE. WWE has already talked to me about them. They're very aware about them. They're keeping their radar on them."- Tatanka
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
