Major Update On LA Knight's Imminent Return To WWE Raw

Could LA Knight be returning to television this Monday night on Raw? YEAH! At the same time, an appearance has not been 100 percent confirmed yet.

The Megastar has been absent from WWE programming for over a month now. He was last seen on the December 8 edition of Raw, where he was taken out by The Vision's Bronson Reed.

WWE claimed that Knight was out indefinitely after suffering a Tsunami on top of a car, but his injuries were strictly storyline. Rumors about his imminent return to the Red Brand have begun to surface in recent days, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select discovered a bit more Sunday afternoon.

"Fightful Select has learned that LA Knight was scheduled to travel to Germany this week. WWE Raw on January 11 is in Germany. We can't confirm that he'll be on the show, but WWE rarely brings people over in the middle of a European tour for nothing."

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported earlier this month that Knight, along with Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Chad Gable, Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu and Dominik Mysterio, was scheduled to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the week of the Royal Rumble. Orton and Fatu have since returned to television, with Gable and Mysterio said to not be far behind.

The Wrestling Observer, meanwhile, recently reported that Stratton was dealing with an undisclosed injury and did not provide a timeline for her recovery.

Will The Megastar show up in Germany Monday Night?

LA Knight | WWE

The road to the Royal Rumble continues Monday night when WWE Raw takes over the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

General Manager Adam Pearce announced during his traditional show rundown Sunday afternoon that The Vision will be in action tomorrow when Austin Theory and Bronson Reed team up to face Penta and Dragon Lee. That match could provide LA Knight with the window he needs to sneak in and get a measure of revenge against Reed and anyone else who wants to get stomped out.

The only other match that has been scheduled for Raw this week is a first-time match-up between multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and multi-time WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Appearances by reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez have also been announced.

