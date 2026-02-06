MJF Discusses Angry ICE Chant During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Social media blew up on Wednesday night and Thursday morning after a clip of the AEW fans in Las Vegas this week chanting "f--- ICE" during the Dynamite main event went viral.

In the main event, MJF and Brody King squared off in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. King had been angling for a title shot for weeks and if he beat MJF in this match, he'd earn a shot at the title.

King has used his AEW platform to protest the ICE raids that have hit multiple cities in the last year. He has also raised money for immigration organizations with specialty merch drops and other unique strategies.

Right after the bell rang for the main event to begin, the Las Vegas fans erupted with a "f--- ICE" chant. The chant was so loud that the wrestlers paused in the ring and soaked it in before locking up.

MJF praises AEW for not censoring "f--- ICE" chants

During an appearance with DraftKings at Super Bowl Radio Row on Thursday, MJF commented on that moment for the first time.

“Literally last night, we were in Vegas and they started a "f--- ICE chant. Now, I don’t care what side of the political line that you land on, there’s no other wrestling promotion that wouldn’t censor the fans. We don’t do that, we’re the listening company." MJF

MJF continued:

"So, if all the fans want to chant that, we’re going to let them chant that. I think that is inherently really cool and awesome. I think that’s what makes my company special. We don’t censor the fans. It’s nice.” MJF

MJF ended up losing that match to Brody King and now has to face him for the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia later this month. MJF is a two-time world champion and won the title in a fatal four-way match at the AEW Worlds End PPV event at the end of 2025.

As for Brody King, he is a former member of the House of Black faction. As part of that group, King won the AEW World Trios Championships. After his time in House of Black, King became AEW World Tag Team Champions with Bandido. The team called Brodido won the titles last year and successfully defended them for most of the summer.

AEW Grand Slam Australia is scheduled to take place on February 15. Other announced matches for that show include Andrade El Idolo vs. Adam Page with the winner facing the AEW World Champion at Revolution and a mixed tag team match with Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm taking on Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. Whoever loses that match will have their head shaved.

