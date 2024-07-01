Liv Morgan: ‘I’m Just Entering My Prime–If You Don’t Believe Me, Just Watch’
BOSTON, MA – Liv Morgan threw out the first pitch yesterday at Fenway Park.
With a commanding presence, and without an ounce of doubt, she stepped onto the mound and delivered a pitch that hit the bottom of the strike zone. And, somehow, she did it while wearing the WWE Women’s World Championship.
“Of course, I was going to wear it,” said Morgan, who glistened in the hot sun while those around her dripped perspiration. “I worked so hard for this. I’m going to wear it every chance I get.”
Morgan is entering a whole new tier with her weekly performances. In addition to her newest title reign, the charismatic, versatile star has given the powers-that-be in WWE no choice other than to build Raw around her. It is becoming customary to see her in multiple segments each week, an opportunity Morgan has long hungered for–and is now attaining.
Incredibly, Morgan–who is New Jersey native Gionna Jene Daddio–was not even supposed to be in this current role as champion. An injury to Rhea Ripley changed plans, causing an opportunity to present itself.
Morgan knows all about missing time due to an injury. She spent the last six months of 2023 on the injured list after dislocating her shoulder, tearing her rotator cuff, labrum, and bicep.
“It hurt so bad I couldn’t even feel the pain,” said Morgan. “It was overwhelming. My shoulder was physically lower than where it should be. So I knew it wasn’t good.”
Overlooking Fenway Park, those listening to Morgan speak needed to remind themselves there was a baseball game taking place. It had turned into a backdrop for Morgan’s interview, where she spoke about how that serendipitous injury led her to the previously unknown heights where she currently operates.
“I really used that time off to focus on what I wanted, what I wanted to do, and what I wanted my career to look like,” said Morgan. “I feel different. I’m no longer just happy to be here. I know I belong.”
There is a distinctly unique confidence and aura embedded in Morgan’s work. That bleeds through the screen every week, and it will be visible when she defends her title later tonight on Raw against Zelina Vega–or shares the ring with friend/foe Dominik Mysterio.
Morgan transformed her real-life injury, one caused by Rhea Ripley, into a gripping storyline. “The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is more than just a concept; it is a movement powered by her heart, soul, and drive.
“I channeled that for the six months I was out,” said Morgan. “I focused on what I wanted my revenge to look like, and I have executed every step of the way. Before, I thought it was going to be my time–but it wasn’t.
“I believe in divine timing and I trust the universe. Coming out of the injury on the other side, this is how and when it is supposed to be. This is how my revenge and redemption were intended to take place.”
Morgan is now one of WWE’s grizzled veterans. She has spent a decade with the company, with the scars–and miles on the road–to prove it. And she is now seizing a top spot in the world’s largest wrestling company, adding even more value to the brand every time she steps on screen.
“This is something I created–that I didn’t feel always had a lot of support behind it–but I stuck it out because I really believed in it,” said Morgan. “I believed in myself. And when I got this opportunity, because of the time and attention to my craft, I ran with it.”
Raw now belongs to Morgan, but she is far from finished. WWE’s move to Netflix in 2025 opens a world of new possibilities, and if she has it her way, the dream of headlining WrestleMania will one day become reality.
“It’s been 10 years to get here, and we haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” said Morgan. “This is what I always hoped and dreamed for–and that’s why the time off when I was injured was so significant. It was important for my self-esteem and to re-fall in love with wrestling to come back in my best form.
“I’m just entering my prime. If you don’t believe me, just watch.”