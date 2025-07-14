Huge Number One Contender Gauntlet Match Added To WWE Raw
A number one contender for Gunther and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam will be crowned on this week's episode of WWE Raw,
During the WWE Evolution PLE, WWE announced that CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso would compete in a Gauntlet Match on tomorrow's episode of Monday Night Raw. The winner of that match will earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
Gunther has a long history with Jey Uso and jrecently beat him on the June 9 episode of Raw for the world championship. Prior to that, Jey Uso defeated Gunther to win the championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Gunther and CM Punk had a slight dust up that involved pushing on Raw a couple weeks ago, but have yet to have a singles match with one another on WWE television.
Gunther successfully defended the world heavyweight championship against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend, which was Golberg's last final match.
WWE suffered a curveball at Saturday Night's Main Event as Seth Rollins injured his knee during his match with LA Knight. Rollins attempted a moonsault and injured the knee trying to land the move. After the injury, Knight hit Rollins with a BFT to get the victory in an accelerated finish.
WWE SummerSam airs live over two nights from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and August 3.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Blake Monroe Turns Heel At WWE Evolution 2025
WWE Evolution About More Than Winning A Championship For Trish Stratus [Exclusive]
Mandy Rose Posts About Not Being Invited To WWE Evolution
WWE Releases Goldberg's Full Retirement Address Following Saturday Night's Main Event